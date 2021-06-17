Insider Selling: eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Eric Smit also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 22nd, Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of eGain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 15th, Eric Smit sold 2,000 shares of eGain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $19,520.00.
Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.96. 2,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,282. eGain Co. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $340.85 million, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in eGain by 125.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 79,104 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 24.1% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eGain by 16.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 188,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 343.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 163,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in eGain by 112.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 612,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 324,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGAN shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.
About eGain
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
