Insider Selling: eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Smit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of eGain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Eric Smit sold 2,000 shares of eGain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $19,520.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.96. 2,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,282. eGain Co. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $340.85 million, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.06.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that eGain Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in eGain by 125.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 79,104 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 24.1% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eGain by 16.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 188,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 343.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 163,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in eGain by 112.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 612,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 324,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGAN shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

