Insider Selling: MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) CEO Sells $246,456.60 in Stock

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,206.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE MDU opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.42. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MDU Resources Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

