Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.32, for a total value of $172,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $14.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $372.92. The stock had a trading volume of 85,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,831. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.47 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.30.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 25.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 526.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after buying an additional 32,463 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in MongoDB by 121.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 8.5% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 700.0% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

