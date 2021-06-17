Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells 800 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total transaction of $573,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,526,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Persis Drell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVIDIA alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00.

Shares of NVDA opened at $712.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $622.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $356.00 and a 52-week high of $721.58.

NVIDIA shares are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.