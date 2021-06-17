Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Sells 265 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $305,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mai Fyfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Mai Fyfield sold 1,034 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total value of $360,741.92.

On Monday, April 26th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.99, for a total value of $109,850.94.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total value of $105,267.06.

ROKU opened at $336.67 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.11 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 437.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

