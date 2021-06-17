Insider Selling: Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,341,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SABR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 28.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

