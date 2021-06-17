Insider Selling: The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) SVP Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, April 15th, Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56.

NYSE COO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $381.88. The company had a trading volume of 266,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,881. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $415.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $392.59. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,855,000. Torray LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.38.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

