Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Sells 108,900 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.04. 1,515,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,134. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.28. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.52 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Workday by 23.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after buying an additional 1,924,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 207,483 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,978,000 after purchasing an additional 422,679 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

