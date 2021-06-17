Insider Selling: XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CAO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:XPO traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,958. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.77. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $153.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 111.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Vertical Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

