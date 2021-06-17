Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.930-2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.670-0.670 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.46. 204,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.18. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.36.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $1,061,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,301 shares of company stock worth $4,894,983. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

