International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

IBM traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.06. The stock had a trading volume of 70,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,929,167. The stock has a market cap of $130.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

