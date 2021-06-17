International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Short Interest Update

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the May 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ILAL opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25. International Land Alliance has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.84.

In other news, CFO Jason Sunstein acquired 55,208 shares of International Land Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $70,666.24.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

