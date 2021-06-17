Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Short Interest Update

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the May 13th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Shares of ITPOF stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $345.57 million during the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 29.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITPOF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.