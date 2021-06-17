inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

INTT stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.74. 230,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,415. inTEST has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.65 million, a PE ratio of 77.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.11.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that inTEST will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in inTEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in inTEST by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in inTEST by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,278 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in inTEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

