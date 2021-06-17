Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Director Joel S. Marcus Sells 18,289 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,931.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $43.00 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,946,000 after purchasing an additional 259,565 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,068,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.