Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the May 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.80. 3,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.
