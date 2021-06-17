Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,599. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

