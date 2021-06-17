Investors Buy Large Volume of Eton Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,844 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 958% compared to the typical daily volume of 458 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.67. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Equities analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Harrow Health, Inc. sold 1,518,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $10,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,982,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,874,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Brynjelsen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,692,000 shares of company stock worth $12,105,180 over the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 49,506 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $293,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 33,321 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.