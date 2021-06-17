Investors Purchase High Volume of Oracle Put Options (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 68,736 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 890% compared to the average daily volume of 6,943 put options.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $73,128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,491,996.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,320,000 shares of company stock valued at $625,629,100. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $77.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.