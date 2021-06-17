Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $27.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.05. Ipsen has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $28.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5877 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ipsen’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

