Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.14 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will post sales of $94.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.50 million and the highest is $94.78 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $89.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $394.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $383.26 million to $406.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $426.57 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $435.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $12.63.

In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,603.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $23,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,925,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,889,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

