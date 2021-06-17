iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDEM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,546,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,806,000 after buying an additional 1,446,429 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,886,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,698,000.

Shares of LDEM traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $64.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,012. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $46.66 and a 12-month high of $68.18.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

