iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB) Shares Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC owned approximately 0.85% of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,396,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 763.9% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the period.

IBHB stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26. iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

