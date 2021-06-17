iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,647,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $612,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North American Management Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $114.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.52. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $64.57 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

