iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $699,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,571,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 31,428.4% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 519,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,229,000 after acquiring an additional 517,626 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 608,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,100,000 after acquiring an additional 457,198 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,032,000.

IYR stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.54. 128,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,749,330. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.03. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.34 and a 52-week high of $105.22.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

