Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 million-53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.50 million.
Shares of ITMR stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11. Itamar Medical has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $338.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.13.
Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
About Itamar Medical
Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.
