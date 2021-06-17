Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 million-53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.50 million.

Shares of ITMR stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11. Itamar Medical has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $338.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Itamar Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

