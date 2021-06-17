iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux Sells 29,000 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,909. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ITOS stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $913.76 million and a PE ratio of -9.04.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

ITOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

