iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CFO Matthew Gall Acquires 5,000 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CFO Matthew Gall purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.09 per share, for a total transaction of $130,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $130,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.76 million and a P/E ratio of -9.04. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITOS shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

