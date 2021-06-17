Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) CEO J. Joseph Bergera Sells 32,855 Shares

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 32,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $229,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J. Joseph Bergera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, J. Joseph Bergera sold 924 shares of Iteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $6,468.00.

On Monday, June 7th, J. Joseph Bergera sold 2,101 shares of Iteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $14,707.00.

On Friday, June 4th, J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of Iteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $253,468.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $7.18 on Thursday. Iteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Iteris by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Iteris by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iteris by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 59.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

