Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. Iteris posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 8.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITI shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Iteris news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 32,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $229,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $313,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,555 shares of company stock worth $763,757. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 29.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 44.1% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $7.18 on Monday. Iteris has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $300.47 million, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

