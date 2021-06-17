ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) versus Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Financial Review

ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) and Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

ITEX has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Points International has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

57.3% of Points International shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of ITEX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ITEX and Points International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITEX N/A N/A N/A Points International -3.79% -14.08% -4.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ITEX and Points International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Points International $217.39 million 1.18 -$5.36 million ($0.27) -63.52

ITEX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Points International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ITEX and Points International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A Points International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Points International has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.45%. Given Points International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Points International is more favorable than ITEX.

Summary

Points International beats ITEX on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ITEX Company Profile

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services. The Platform Partners segment offers various applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform (LCP); and provides loyalty programs, merchants, and other consumer service applications leverage the LCP to distribute loyalty currency and loyalty commerce transactions through multiple channels, including loyalty program, co-branded, and third-party channels. The Points Travel segment provides online travel bookings, including Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

