ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Short Interest Down 26.7% in May

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 589,700 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the May 13th total of 804,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,809,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $84,951,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,780,000 after purchasing an additional 371,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,197,000 after purchasing an additional 360,258 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Shares of ITT traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,297. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

