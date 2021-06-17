J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.10

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.10 and last traded at $96.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 0.94.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.