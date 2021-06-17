J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Increases Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.633 per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

J & J Snack Foods has raised its dividend payment by 34.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. J & J Snack Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 105.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $176.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,959.44 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $181.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.