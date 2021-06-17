Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Shares Gap Up to $56.56

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.56, but opened at $58.23. Jabil shares last traded at $57.88, with a volume of 2,458 shares.

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus increased their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Get Jabil alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.74.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,283,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,505,593.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $158,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,866,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,352 shares of company stock worth $7,882,148. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Jabil by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 138,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 32,235 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Jabil by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Jabil by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.