Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.12.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.
In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.39. 17,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,697. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $67.33 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.93.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
