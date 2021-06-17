Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,544,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $32,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 87,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 58,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.39. 17,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,697. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $67.33 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.93.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

