James C. Moyer Sells 12,603 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MPWR opened at $343.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.93 and a 1-year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

