Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.40-14.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02-3.18, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.400-14.700 EPS.
A number of research firms have commented on JAZZ. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.76.
Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $181.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.03.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
