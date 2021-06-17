Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.40-14.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02-3.18, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.400-14.700 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on JAZZ. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $181.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

