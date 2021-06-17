Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ZTE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZTE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

ZTCOY stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17. ZTE has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.98.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

