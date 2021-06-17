JMP Securities Boosts Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target to $53.00

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

ALT has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.83.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. Altimmune has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $632.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Altimmune by 46.4% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after buying an additional 874,067 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 122,120 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,465,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,635,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Altimmune by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 65,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

