JMP Securities Increases Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Price Target to $9.00

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 120.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

CLSD opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.80.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 248,635 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 107,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 105,110 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

