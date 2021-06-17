John Ciolek Acquires 30,000 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) EVP John Ciolek purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,264 shares in the company, valued at $542,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE NGL traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 31,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,547. The firm has a market cap of $291.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.89) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

NGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

