JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) a €73.30 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.30 ($86.24) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLAG. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €99.54 ($117.10).

Shares of ETR HLAG opened at €188.50 ($221.76) on Monday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 1-year high of €181.80 ($213.88). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €154.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.08.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

