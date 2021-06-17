JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 954,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $104,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,344.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 705,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,257,000 after purchasing an additional 676,925 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 565,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,826,000 after purchasing an additional 149,446 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,282,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,128,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,695,000 after purchasing an additional 123,990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $110.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.27. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $109.01 and a 12-month high of $113.22.

