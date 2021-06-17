JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $96,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, North American Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $114.12 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $64.57 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

