JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,037,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,662 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Medallia were worth $112,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medallia by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Medallia by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Medallia by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,959 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Medallia by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medallia alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Medallia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

In other Medallia news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $210,553.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Borge Hald sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,245,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at $49,219,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 382,079 shares of company stock worth $10,946,475 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.52. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.