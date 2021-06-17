JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $102.11 Million Stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,212,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 61,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 9.64% of Douglas Dynamics worth $102,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 27.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $418,106.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLOW stock opened at $42.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $965.26 million, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.27.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 104.59%.

PLOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

