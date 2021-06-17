JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $98.79 Million Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 631.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $98,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGNY. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,811,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 774.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after buying an additional 349,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,803,000 after buying an additional 235,442 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,873,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 588,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,937,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $63.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.13. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 112.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $216,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,908,134.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $119,796.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,867.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,882 shares of company stock valued at $24,463,733 over the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

