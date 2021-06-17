JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,233,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,376 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $93,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,469,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 72,346 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 67.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 125,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 50,916 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 30,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000.

Shares of BDN opened at $14.48 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

