JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 211,235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 10,683,834 shares.The stock last traded at $155.66 and had previously closed at $157.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $473.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 66,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

